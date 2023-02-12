HSGBB: Regional round wrap-up, Feb. 11, 2023
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the regional round for Indiana girls high school basketball in the books, here’s a look at how our Michiana-area teams fared.
CLASS 4A
REGIONAL 1
South Bend Washington 60, Valparaiso 41
REGIONAL 2
Lake Central 42, Northridge 29
CLASS 3A
REGIONAL 9
Tippecanoe Valley 67, Mishawaka Marian 54
REGIONAL 10
Fairfield 40, Highland 32
CLASS 2A
REGIONAL 17
Central Noble 64, South Central 52
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL 25
Bethany Christian 38, Tri-County 30
REGIONAL 26
Washington Township 55, Argos 52 (OT)
