HSGBB: Regional round wrap-up, Feb. 11, 2023

By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the regional round for Indiana girls high school basketball in the books, here’s a look at how our Michiana-area teams fared.

CLASS 4A

REGIONAL 1

South Bend Washington 60, Valparaiso 41

REGIONAL 2

Lake Central 42, Northridge 29

CLASS 3A

REGIONAL 9

Tippecanoe Valley 67, Mishawaka Marian 54

REGIONAL 10

Fairfield 40, Highland 32

CLASS 2A

REGIONAL 17

Central Noble 64, South Central 52

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL 25

Bethany Christian 38, Tri-County 30

REGIONAL 26

Washington Township 55, Argos 52 (OT)

