Firt Alert Forecast: Windy week ahead with two rain chances

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: A few morning clouds will give way to blue-bird skies this afternoon. High around 45F & Breezy. Wind WNW at 10 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a few clouds arriving late. Low 32F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers move in throughout the afternoon with more numerous showers by the evening and overnight hours. Windy. Wind SSE at 15 to 30 mph. High 54F. Low 48F. General rainfall amounts to 0.10″ across Michiana.

