Clear skies continue into the coming days as do the warmer temps!

Tonight: Clear skies with temps cooling into the mid 20s.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead: Sunshine fills back in for Monday afternoon with temps in the mid 40s. Temperatures will rise into the 50s to near 60 in the week ahead with chances for rain showers. A cold front on Thursday will drop temps into the 30s by Friday with some lake effect snow possible.

Today’s high: 44

Low: 20

PPT: 0.00″

