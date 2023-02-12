Clear skies continue into the coming days as do the warmer temps!

As temps rise, our chances for rain will increase in the week ahead
Warm temperatures continue into the coming days as sunshine sticks around a bit too
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Clear skies with temps cooling into the mid 20s.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead: Sunshine fills back in for Monday afternoon with temps in the mid 40s. Temperatures will rise into the 50s to near 60 in the week ahead with chances for rain showers. A cold front on Thursday will drop temps into the 30s by Friday with some lake effect snow possible.

Today’s high: 44

Low: 20

PPT: 0.00″

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 2-11-23