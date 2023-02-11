Science Alive uses hands on learning to spark interest in next generation

By Samantha Albert
Published: Feb. 11, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 31st annual Science Alive exhibition took place at St. Joseph County Public Library Saturday from 10:00 a.m., until 4 p.m..

The public was invited to see more than 50 exhibitors that showcased different hands-on opportunities to play, explore, and learn all about science, math, and technology.

The event also featured various stage shows that included a show from WNDU’s own First Alert Chief Meteorologist, Matt Engelbrecht, who explained all things weather to the audience.

Organizers told 16 News Now that Science Alive is an extremely important event that exposes the next generation to all the different aspects of science.

“We are sparking an interest in students to learn Science, technology, engineering, and math, because that’s the foundation of research and research elevates our own health here, all American are impacted by research,” said Marissa Gebhard, the Communications Manager at SJC Public Library.

If you would like more information or to become an exhibitor for next year, click here.

