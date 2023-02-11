Saturday Morning Sitdown: Valleyaires Barbershop chapter

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you need a last minute Valentine’s Day gift? Well the Valleyaires Barbershop chapter has you covered.

The group joined us on our Saturday morning show to give us a preview of their “Singing Valentine” service, and they have multiple options to fit your Valentine’s day needs.

You can have the group show up in person, pre-record a Valentine, or even call and deliver the song by phone, and those prices are listed on their website.

And if you want to catch the group outside of the season of love, they will be singing around the area, including at their annual show at Clay High School on June 3rd.

