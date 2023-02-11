ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023.

INDIANA BOYS SCORES

New Prairie 60, South Bend Adams 49

Lakewood Park 66, Bethany Christian 59

Riley 68, Bremen 28

North Judson 65, Caston 39

Culver 53, Pioneer 37

Clay 68, Elkhart 48

Fairfield 61, Fremont 57

John Glenn 72, Jimtown 34

Lawrence Central 81, Indianapolis Washington 38

Lakeland 59, Central Noble 56

LaPorte 84, Merrillville 75

Marquette Catholic 84, Hammond Noll 67

Northridge 47, Concord 30

NorthWood 64, Mishawaka 28

Knox 72, Oregon-Davis 40

Westview 61, Prairie Heights 51

Rochester 62, Wabash 61

Mishawaka Marian 76, South Bend St. Joseph 48

Tippecanoe Valley 86, North Miami 39

Trinity Greenlawn 53, Hammond Science & Tech 33

LaVille 51, Triton 35

Warsaw 38, Plymouth 37

Penn 85, South Bend Washington 51

Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT)

Goshen 60, Wawasee 45

Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53

Westville 70, Whiting 59

MICHIGAN BOYS SCORES

Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 25

Cassopolis at Mendon

Centreville 77, White Pigeon 50

Colon 76, Athens 28

Constantine 41, Lawton 40

Countryside Academy 58, Our Lady of the Lake 45

Edwardsburg 48, Otsego 46

Niles at Sturgis

River Valley 56, Covert 49

South Haven 50, Coloma 44

Tekonsha 52, Burr Oak 42

Vicksburg 62, Three Rivers 48

Watervliet 50, Allegan 39

MICHIGAN GIRLS SCORES

Lakeshore 50, Lakeview 33

Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 25

Bridgman 39, Fennville 7

Buchanan 61, Berrien Springs 17

Lawton 55, Constantine 30

Sturgis 57, Niles 50

Otsego 45, Edwardsburg 30

St. Joseph 54, Mattawan 50

Vicksburg 63, Three Rivers 39

Watervliet 48, Allegan 33

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.