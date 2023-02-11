ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!
Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023.
INDIANA BOYS SCORES
New Prairie 60, South Bend Adams 49
Lakewood Park 66, Bethany Christian 59
Riley 68, Bremen 28
North Judson 65, Caston 39
Culver 53, Pioneer 37
Clay 68, Elkhart 48
Fairfield 61, Fremont 57
John Glenn 72, Jimtown 34
Lawrence Central 81, Indianapolis Washington 38
Lakeland 59, Central Noble 56
LaPorte 84, Merrillville 75
Marquette Catholic 84, Hammond Noll 67
Northridge 47, Concord 30
NorthWood 64, Mishawaka 28
Knox 72, Oregon-Davis 40
Westview 61, Prairie Heights 51
Rochester 62, Wabash 61
Mishawaka Marian 76, South Bend St. Joseph 48
Tippecanoe Valley 86, North Miami 39
Trinity Greenlawn 53, Hammond Science & Tech 33
LaVille 51, Triton 35
Warsaw 38, Plymouth 37
Penn 85, South Bend Washington 51
Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT)
Goshen 60, Wawasee 45
Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53
Westville 70, Whiting 59
MICHIGAN BOYS SCORES
Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 25
Cassopolis at Mendon
Centreville 77, White Pigeon 50
Colon 76, Athens 28
Constantine 41, Lawton 40
Countryside Academy 58, Our Lady of the Lake 45
Edwardsburg 48, Otsego 46
Niles at Sturgis
River Valley 56, Covert 49
South Haven 50, Coloma 44
Tekonsha 52, Burr Oak 42
Vicksburg 62, Three Rivers 48
Watervliet 50, Allegan 39
MICHIGAN GIRLS SCORES
Lakeshore 50, Lakeview 33
Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 25
Bridgman 39, Fennville 7
Buchanan 61, Berrien Springs 17
Lawton 55, Constantine 30
Sturgis 57, Niles 50
Otsego 45, Edwardsburg 30
St. Joseph 54, Mattawan 50
Vicksburg 63, Three Rivers 39
Watervliet 48, Allegan 33
