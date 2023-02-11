Remembering the life of retired firefighter Mike Brown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend firefighters are speaking out after losing one of their own.

On Thursday, the department announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown.

Mike retired back in early January, and was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later.

“Very outgoing. Super nice guy. Great medic. Great firefighter. Loved his job. We worked many hours together...many many hours out at Notre Dame. Lots of track meets. Lots of football games,” said Suzie Krill, who is PIO for the South Bend Fire Department.

Firefighters often process deaths together - around the dinner table.

“We process. We have a peer team so if you need help you can contact one of our peer folks to talk to. Or, the city provides us extra counseling, so many sessions a year...Unfortunately, we’ve been through this before and I don’t want to go through it anymore. I hope that we don’t. The fire department itself is working really hard to change our ways and be mindful of the carcinogens that we are carrying from fighting fires,” said Krill.

The fire department no longer brings gear inside their living quarters.

“You take your gear off as soon as you get off the truck. We de-con it. As soon we are done at that fire, get those carcinogens off as much as we can and hopefully that will save us...We have a separate washing machine just for our duty uniforms, the normal clothes that we wear and one for our gear,” said Krill.

South Bend Rep. Maureen Bauer’s firefighter safety bill is currently up for a vote on the House floor, which would blood test firefighters for deadly PFAS (PEE FAS) levels, which are a leading cause of cancer in firefighters.

