Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your pet is having accidents in the home, it can be a very frustrating situation.
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about urinary problems in dogs and cats, and how a solution could just be a vet-visit away.
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.