Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your pet is having accidents in the home, it can be a very frustrating situation.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about urinary problems in dogs and cats, and how a solution could just be a vet-visit away.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.