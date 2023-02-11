Man sentenced to 10 years probation for role in fatal robbery of Goshen man

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sentenced to 10 years on probation for his part in a fatal robbery in 2020.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Pascual Ramirez III pled guilty to a stipulated plea bargain for his part in the 2020 robbery and murder of Joshua Roberts. Ahead of his sentencing, Sara Brownlee, Roberts’ girlfriend, and mother of his child, expressed her feelings on the plea agreement, saying:

“I don’t think it’s fair that he is only getting 10 years probation,” Brownlee stated. “We lost someone forever, and we can never get him back.”

According to case documents, Ramirez was one of three men allegedly involved in the death of Roberts at Timberbrook Mobile Home Park. Authorities found Roberts deceased in the backseat of an overturned car with a gunshot wound in the upper leg on Oct. 20, 2020. His cell phone and wallet were missing. Messages recovered from Roberts’ Facebook account indicate that, after the time of his death, messages were sent that appeared to set Ramirez up, causing Ramirez to be robbed of $300.

Surveillance video from a Walgreens showed Ramirez with two other men, Luis Garcia, and Carlos Escobar Escobedo, right before Ramirez and Roberts were to meet up under the pretense of a marijuana deal. During an interview with officers, Ramirez admitted to giving Garcia a gun that was later used to shoot Roberts and then claimed that Garcia and Escobar Escobedo suggested robbing Roberts. Ramirez claims he disagreed with the idea.

Ramirez then met up with Roberts near the railroad tracks on C.R. 19 south of Ind. 120. He got into Roberts’ car, at which point Escobar Escobedo and Garcia flanked both sides of the vehicle, and Escobar Escobedo put a gun to Ramirez’s head. Escobar Escobedo then robbed Ramirez of $300.

Garcia advised Ramirez to leave, so he left Roberts’ car and got into his own vehicle, and began to leave the trailer park. As he was leaving, Ramirez says he saw Garcia pull Roberts out of the driver’s seat and then heard a single gunshot. He then found Garcia and Escobar Escobedo walking north on C.R. 19.

Garcia and Escobar Escobedo got into Ramirez’s car, and Ramirez proceeded to drop them off back at Garcia’s house, at which point Escobar Escobedo returned his money and wallet to him.

Both Garcia and Escobar Escobedo pled guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, with a 40-year sentence on probation in late 2021, with the murder charge dismissed.

