Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’

A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years. (Source: WXIA, JESSIE SPRINGER, CAROLINA LOVING HOUND RESCUE, CNN)
By Cody Alcorn
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WXIA) - The disappearance of a pet can be heart-wrenching.

Such was the case for a New Mexico woman whose beloved dog vanished without a trace seven years ago.

But on Thursday, she got a big surprise from nearly 1,700 miles away.

Jessie Springer said her dog named Nugget was her sidekick until he went missing in late 2015.

“I was devastated,” Springer said. “He was microchipped. And I called the shelters and checked every couple of days but nothing.”

Springer’s Nugget seemed to have vanished until a woman in South Carolina noticed something on the road outside her home.

“I saw him [Nugget] start to get past my house and I threw my shoes on, grabbed my phone with my flashlight, and ran to get him out of the pouring rain,” Jennifer, the person who found Nugget, said.

Little did she know the dog’s story.

“He [Nugget] was in bad shape. So, we went to the emergency,” Jennifer said. “I hopped in the car. And they immediately checked for a microchip and got Jesse’s number.”

The team called Springer and said it was a call that she won’t forget.

“What does the dog look like? And they said, “He is a little yellow dog named Nugget,” Springer said.

The two met virtually and the team said the moment was very touching.

“Once-in-a-lifetime rescue. Honestly, this is everything we work for,” said Angela Gschwind, with Carolina Loving Hound Rescue.

Rescuers said Nugget surely has a story to tell and they work to help animals like him.

“It’s not just placing a dog into a home, but the home they belong. This is awesome,” Gschwind said.

The team said this is a great reminder to make sure your pet is microchipped with the owner’s latest contact information.

Copyright 2023 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning
AM General has received a projected $8.6 billion dollar contract to build military vehicles in...
AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka
Traffic resumes on US 20 Bypass after emergency crew presence.
1 injured after car crash on US 20 Bypass
Police responded to the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue just before 2:45 p.m for a ShotSpotter...
16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for murder, battery
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend

Latest News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Science Alive returns to SJCPL
Science Alive returns to SJCPL
Exdith Rodriguez Davila, 15, left her St. Joseph County, Mich., home on Fairchild Road at about...
St. Joe County Mich. want public’s help finding teen
Exdith Rodriguez Davila, 15, left her St. Joseph County, Mich., home on Fairchild Road at about...
Missing St. Joseph County, Mich., teen girl
The warming trend continues into the coming days
Clear skies continue into the coming days as do the warmer temps!