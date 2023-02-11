Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State.

Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.

This Bipartisan effort is attempting to tackle two of Indiana’s biggest challenges, as according to Mental Health America, Indiana ranks 43 in access to mental health providers and 45 in public health funding.

“Mental health issues cut across all the lines,” says Vickie Van Nevel, Senior Pastor for First United Methodist Church South Bend. “It doesn’t matter what color you are. It doesn’t matter your socioeconomic status. It doesn’t matter whether your Protestant or Jewish, it doesn’t matter; it cuts across everything, so it affects everybody.”

This upcoming Monday, the Indiana State Senate will vote on Senate Bill 1, which proposes significant improvements to mental health services and support.

“So we have roughly 100 people from St. Joe County traveling down to Indianapolis tomorrow, joining another 5 or 6 hundred people from across the state, and it’s a rally for care, pressing our state to fund crisis response; fully fund mental health crisis response,” says Andre Stoner, an Organizer for Faith in Indiana St. Joseph County.

The bus will leave First United Methodist Church South Bend around 9 am, and arrive at New Direction Church in Indianapolis, to urge Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders invited to the event to fund SB 1 fully.

“If we get full funding for crisis response, all Hoosiers who are in crisis, when they are in crisis, will have the care that they need,” Stoner said. “So that people don’t end up in jail, or people don’t end up shot, or people don’t end up just on their own, that they have the support. Our family members, our neighbors, when they’re in crisis, they have the support they need. That’s what we want. We want safe and caring communities.”

An Indiana Behavioral Health Commission report referencing a study from Purdue University report determined that untreated mental illness costs Indiana $4.2 billion each year.

The report also found that establishing and running a crisis response system will cost $130.6 million annually so that every Hoosier in crisis has a place to call, someone to come, and a safe place to go.

“Imagine if we had 911, but we didn’t have police cars or police officers,” Stoner explained. “That’s basically what we are talking about, we need all three, and we know from experience in other places, the call centers when you have trained clinicians, you can address a lot of the problems through a person who can engage well with somebody, but you still need, in cases, people to go out, and in some cases, you need a place to take people that’s not the jail or ER. So, we need all three.”

According to Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, up to 80% of the current Indiana jail population lives with a mental illness. People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians.

“What we’re learning from across the country is when you have trained mental health clinicians paired up with peer recovery coaches or peer coaches that have been in the situation themselves, that a formula that really helps people who in trouble, who are in crisis, get the help that they need,” Stoner added.

If passed and fully funded, Senate Bill 1 would provide all Hoosiers with a mental health helpline, mental health professionals to arrive on the scene of a crisis, and facilities to offer aid.

“We really need that response, that three-pronged response, and that’s what the mental health experts tell us,” Van Nevel noted. “People need to know who to call, they need to know that someone is going to come and help them, and they need to know that there is a safe place to go.”

The tentative plan is to put the new St. Joseph County behavioral health crisis center at Memorial Epworth Center under the leadership of Oaklawn.

“We’re looking at building at the facility so that not only is there a place to call people to come, but there will be a place for them to go,” Van Nevel concluded. “That’s why this is so important, and I think our legislatures are realizing that this is not an isolated issue because, yes, we’re coming down from St. Joe County, but there are going to be folks represented from all over the state that will be a part of this.”

Some help is already available through the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Call 988 if you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis.

New Direction Church’s main campus is located at 5330 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN. 46218.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.