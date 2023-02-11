Armadillos from Potawatomi Zoo visit The WNDU Studios

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you need a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend has you covered thanks to its 3-Banded Armadillos Cachi and Emma!

The zoo is selling Valentine’s Day boxes with a card actually painted by Cachi and Emma. The boxes also include an animal plushie and the necessary materials and instructions to do a science experiment, craft, and a scavenger hunt at home.

Boxes cost $40. To purchase one, click here. For more information on the boxes, click here.

To learn more about Cachi and Emma, watch the video above because they stopped by The WNDU Studios on Friday!

