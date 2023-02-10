Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace

The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the last hour off the Alaska coastline.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posted a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman. He described the object as roughly the size of a small car.

It was the second time in a week U.S. officials had downed some type of flying object over the U.S. On Saturday fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

White House officials drew major differences between the two episodes. Kirby said it wasn’t yet known who owned the object, and he did not say that it was a balloon. Officials also couldn’t say if there was any surveillance equipment on it. He also didn’t know yet where it came from or what its purpose was.

Kirby said fight pilots visually examining the object ascertained that it was not manned.

The object fell into frigid waters and officials expected they could recover debris faster than from last week’s massive balloon.

The development came almost a week after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian craft and threatened repercussions.

Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water. Military officials determined that bringing it down over land from an altitude of 60,000 feet would pose an undue risk to people on the ground.

China responded that it reserved the right to “take further actions” and criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic resumes on US 20 Bypass after emergency crew presence.
1 injured after car crash on US 20 Bypass
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
‘I want to know why’: Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court

Latest News

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake.
Fisherman dies after falling through ice
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Steve Thalheimer
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit