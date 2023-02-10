Watervliet Public Schools to add emergency security system with federal grant

WATERVLIET, Mich. (WNDU) - Watervliet Public Schools is getting a security upgrade.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice is going towards a system that will help teachers notify first responders of an emergency with the click of a button.

The alert system can also send the school into lockdown if needed, but would offer a code to first responders to get into the building as needed.

The school district is hoping to implement the new features as early as this coming Spring.

