Washington vs. Riley boys basketball game postponed by fight unable to be rescheduled

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation says it is unable to reschedule a basketball game between Washington High School and Riley High School that was cut short after a fight broke out in the stands during halftime.

Riley led Washington by two at halftime before the fight broke out. At one point, all South Bend officers working the second shift on Feb. 2 were at Washington High School, assisting with clearing the building.

The fight didn’t involve players on either team, and there were no serious injuries or arrests. School administrators intended to reschedule the second half of this game, but said in a release on Friday that they are unable to do so.

The district adds that because of that fight, changes are in store. Starting next Friday night, Feb. 17, tickets for SBCSC high school sporting events will only be available for online purchase.

Officials say they will also continue to enforce its existing “no backpack” policy at games.

