Two New Carlisle schools receive ‘Heart Safe School Designation’

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie Middle School and Rolling Prairie Elementary have gotten Heart Safe School Designation through Project ADAM.

The schools have followed in the footsteps of New Prairie High School, which became the first ‘Heart Safe School’ in Indiana back in 2021, after the loss of a student.

“January 23rd, 2017, during an intramural basketball game, we believe Mark just didn’t feel well. He went out into the hallway where he collapsed,” said Tonya Aerts, the teacher that brought Project ADAM to the district.

Unfortunately, Mark didn’t make it, but his memory has continued to live on through the mission of the New Prairie United School Corporation.

“We ran into that loss, and I feel like everyone as a corporation is coming together and wanting to make a difference to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” said Jaiden Winters, a Senior at NPHS.

Which is why the school earned it’s ‘Heart Safe School Designation,’ and has continued the initiative.

“Educate everybody as much as possible, because you never know who’s going to need assistance,” said Kaylee Kienitz, a Junior at NPHS.

Now, New Prairie Middle School and Rolling Prairie Elementary have become the first middle school and elementary school in the state with a ‘Heart Safe School Designation.’

“There’s a lot of evidence that suggests that even elementary school kids can participate in the chain of survival,” said Dr. Adam Keen, a Pediatric Physiologist, and Professor at the IU School of Medicine.

Educators at the school also weighed in on the importance of starting the program out with younger students.

“Even our youngest students, our kindergarten students, know that they can seek out an adult’s help in order to be a part of keeping our school safe, and becoming a heart safe school. So, no matter how old you are, you have a part in our plan,” said Pamela Moore, Principal at Rolling Prairie Elementary.

To become a ‘Heart Safe School,’ a Project ADAM checklist must be completed, with more than 20 tasks, including having an AED on site with clear signage, CPR and AED training for at least 10% of the staff, and informing local EMS of the program.

“The last thing we want you to do is be opening that AED for the very first time when you need it in an emergency. We want to get you used to it, because being used to it, you’re going to react better,” said Nick Hogan, the Injury Prevention Coordinator at Riley Children’s Hospital.

Today, after both schools completed drills to prove their capabilities, they became ‘Heart Safe School Designations.’

“If it saves one student, one staff member, one community member, maybe someone trained at school will save a family member at home. Then, it makes it worth it,” Aerts said.

