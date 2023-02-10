St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal

Brian Morrow
Brian Morrow(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph man who is charged in the death of his 8-year-old son who had autism has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow.

Brian and his wife, Mia Morrow, 36, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jaxson. He was found dead inside the family’s home in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph back on May 3, 2022.

According to the plea deal, Brian will spend at least 22 years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 17. He previously pleaded not guilty.

Mia pleaded guilty and accepted a plea deal that requires her to serve at least 25 years in prison. She was supposed to testify against her husband in his trial that had been set to begin May 9. Her sentencing is set for March 13.

The Morrows were also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of dimethyltryptamine (DMT), but those charges were dismissed as part of their plea deals.

Both of them remain in the Berrien County Jail, and there is a no-contact order between them.

Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow(Berrien County Jail)

