South Bend restaurants gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

By Jack Springgate
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restaurants are gearing up for one of sport’s biggest nights, Super Bowl Sunday.

Taphouse on the Edge plans on having drink and food specials all Sunday long for folks who want to come in for the game and for those who want to carry out for their parties at home.

Even though this is one of the most watched sporting events of the year, the owner says Super Bowl Sunday isn’t as busy as you might think.

He says that Sunday night is already one of the slower days of the week for restaurants, and when you’re used to hosting Notre Dame football crowds several times a year, it’s hard for anything else to push them to those limits.

“Notre Dame home games are a completely different story with 100,000 people next door,” explained Jeff Mauraski, the co-owner of Taphouse on the Edge. “Obviously, the whole city cares and is very excited and will plan around that. Super Bowl don’t have a whole lot of local teams this year. Sometimes a different story.”

Those heading to the Tap House on the Edge can dig into some $.75 cent wings before finding out if the Lombardi trophy will go to Kansas City or Philadelphia.

