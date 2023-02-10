South Bend Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

The department says Adrid Lopez was reported as a runaway. Lopez was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the 3100 block of E. Jefferson Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and sweatpants.

She is 5′0″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and glasses.

Family members have expressed concerns about her well-being to police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

