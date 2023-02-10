South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule.

An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.

The price tag is $12 million, and on Thursday, the city of South Bend agreed to contribute $500,000 toward drainage improvements.

“The building’s been vacant since 2014; it’s just sitting there and has no use currently,” said Erik Glavich, the director of growth and opportunity for South Bend. “A developer from outside of South Bend has come and we’re really excited about having outside investment coming to our city what they’re going to do is they’re going to convert the old building, to a 69-unit apartment building.”

Plans call for the apartment building to open this summer, about the time Notre Dame students return for the fall semester.

The same developer also has plans to create a new subdivision on the same site, and build 25 townhomes.

