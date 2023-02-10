South Bend accepting applications for St. Patrick’s Parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day may be on our minds now, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner.

Applications are now open for those looking to take part in next month’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

Applications are open for floats, walking units, performance groups, and other entries. The 23rd annual parade is happening March 11, starting at 11 a.m. on Jefferson Boulevard, in the East Bank of downtown.

The deadline to apply is March 3. Applications can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.