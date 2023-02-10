GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you struggle with pain keeping you up at night?

Dr. Klauer at the TMJ and Sleep Therapy Centre said sinus and jaw issues can affect your quality of sleep.

And when it comes to sleep apnea, it’s more common than many realize. But there are ways to treat it.

Common treatments include CPAP or an oral appliance.

“And then when conservative options fail, there’s surgeries like Inspire, nasal surgeries, jaw surgeries,” Dr. Klauer said. “We use lasers here to do tongue ties, lip ties but also you can laser the back of the throat to stiffen that pallet so the snoring sounds aren’t as loud.”

If you have any concerns or struggles with your sleep, it’s always best to see a doctor and get answers.

You can make an appointment with Dr. Klauer by calling (574) 968-5166 or by clicking here.

Sleepless in Michiana: Treating sleep apnea pt. 2

Sleepless in Michiana: Treating sleep apnea pt. 3

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.