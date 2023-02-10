Search continues for suspect behind fake threats to Michigan schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST
(WNDU) - Police are still searching for whoever’s responsible for calling in fake threats at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School, earlier this week.

While police are still searching for the suspect, many schools say the calls came from a Google Voice number.

There’s a similar case in Vermont. According to WILX, 21 schools were targeted by these calls as well.

Now, the FBI is assisting the case.

“You put people at risk,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent David Porter. “You put the students and the administrators at a school like this at risk. You put the law enforcement that are responding at risk, and it is a drain on resources, taking away what could be emergencies in other communities.”

Whoever is behind these calls could face several charges, including terrorism.

