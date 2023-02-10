Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated.

A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.

John Glenn School Superintendent Christopher Winchell told 16 News Now that the safety and wellbeing of students and staff are the number one priority, as is the proper treatment of all people, and that the John Glenn School Corporation takes these matters very seriously.

Winchell also says they do a very thorough investigation with support of local law enforcement in situations like this, and that at the conclusion of that investigation, they will impose appropriate student disciplines as outlined by Indiana code, John Glenn student handbooks, and John Glenn School Board policy.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.