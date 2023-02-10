Michigan vote on LGBTQ+ civil rights protection bill expected next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan state lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill explicitly protecting members of the LGBTQIA community.

The proposal going before the Senate would make discrimination against those associated with the community illegal by adding sexual orientation and gender identity as a protected class. It comes at a time when over 280 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed across the country this year alone.

“I would be told I shouldn’t be using bathrooms and I should be getting changed before I arrive,” said Axel Moss, of Equality Michigan. “I was accused of stealing, robbing, and taking attention and resources away. History, time and time again, has shown discrimination doesn’t help.”

The vote is expected to come sometime next week.

Michigan vote on LGBTQ+ civil rights protection bill expected.
