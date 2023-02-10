Lake Michigan College hosting Black History event on Friday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College is hosting archaeologist Alicia Odewale on Friday night.

A Tulsa native, Odewale’s presentation is called “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience.” She will focus on the aftermath of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, when White rioters and Klansman attacked the wealthy Black neighborhood of Greenwood.

The event does not focus on the attack itself, but instead on the community’s trauma and how the survivors would overcome the tragedy.

The event starts at 7 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The Ethnic Festival itself dates back to 1974.

News

South Bend Cubs hosting job fairs for 2023 season

Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The team will host two job fairs to fill part-time and seasonal positions for the 2023 season.

Events

Former Georgia President Giorgi Margvelashvili speaks at Notre Dame

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Giorgi Margvelashivili, the former President of Georgia, spoke on campus about Russian aggression in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Events

South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood to host financial literacy classes

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood is offering financial readiness classes to help residents get smarter with their money.

Latest News

Events

ND students participate in Siegfried Hall’s 17th annual ‘Day of Man Fundraiser’

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame students wore shorts, t-shirts, and sandals around campus in solidarity with the homeless in our community.

Events

Howard Park to host ‘Low Sensory Night’

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
There will be a variety of activities for sensory seekers, an ice-skating session with lower attendance and lower sensory inputs, and a low sensory room for anyone who could benefit from some time away from the event.

Wednesday’s Child: Abram the Artist

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
Abram discovered his love for art when he was 13.

Food

Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine’s milkshake

Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
It features ice cream, an ice cream sandwich, cookies, and much more.

Events

KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Updated: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
It’s taking place on May 6 at 9 p.m.

News

Saturday Morning Sitdown: Unity Gardens

Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Sara Stewart from Unity Gardens in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning discuss some new events!