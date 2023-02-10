Lake Michigan College hosting Black History event on Friday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College is hosting archaeologist Alicia Odewale on Friday night.

A Tulsa native, Odewale’s presentation is called “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience.” She will focus on the aftermath of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, when White rioters and Klansman attacked the wealthy Black neighborhood of Greenwood.

The event does not focus on the attack itself, but instead on the community’s trauma and how the survivors would overcome the tragedy.

The event starts at 7 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

