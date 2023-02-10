Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve on the Council of Governors

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on the Council of Governors.

The 10 bipartisan governors of this council help with strengthening homeland security through a federal and state partnership, according to an announcement from the White House.

Gov. Holcomb and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who was also recently appointed, will serve on this board for two-year terms. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee have completed their terms, which is why they’re being replaced.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are co-chairs of this council.

For more on Gov. Holcomb being appointed to the Council of Governors, click or tap here.

