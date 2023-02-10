Huge turnout for event to support local soccer academy

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A local man’s dream became a reality two years when he started a school in Mishawaka.

Thursday night, over 100 people gathered at the International Soccer Academy of America (ISAA) for a “Sip and Support” event.

“But tonight’s a really good opportunity for the community to come see the project and to see some of the biggest investors in the vision of what we are trying to accomplish,” said Founder of ISAA Ethan Hunt.

During the event, a group of panelists talked about the importance of investing in our local youth, and said this academy is “innovative.”

This is the country’s first in-person high school for soccer players.

The academy’s curriculum is rigorous with 10 students per class, and eighty percent of students will go on to play college soccer.

Trish Hegarty, who was a contestant on season 28 of “Survivor,” was at the event.

Hunt was a big fan of the show and reached out to Hegarty.

Hegarty said she loved the fact that Hunt was starting a school and has supported the mission ever since.

“Some of these kids who will go off to college with a scholarship and will be the first to ever go to college in their families, and that really says something; and I think we really need more schools like this, and I think Ethan is a little earth-angel to provide these opportunities for these kids,” said Hegarty.

“Nothing limits your dreams except yourself. So, if we can offer the opportunity and they can take that, great! What’s really sad is when you have a community that doesn’t have any options, and we are really lucky in this community to have many options,” said Hunt.

In attendance, Indiana’s Secretary of State Diego Morales, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and the family of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

This place was special to Walorski and she supported Hunt’s dream from the beginning.

“So their support in being here, they don’t have to do that. For them to do that, it means the world,” said Hunt.

