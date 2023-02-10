Hoosier students eligible for free FAFSA filing help on ‘College Goal Sunday’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosiers students can get free FAFSA filing help at “College Goal Sunday” this month.

On Feb. 26, volunteers will be at IU South Bend, IU South Bend-Elkhart Center, Goshen College, and 34 other sites to help students open the door to financial aid.

The event starts at 2 p.m.

The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans, at most schools. The FAFSA filing deadline in Indiana is April 15 to guarantee state aid for those who qualify.

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parents or guardians, and parents should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.

Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities, and many have Spanish interpreters.

The FAFSA filing deadline in Indiana is April 15 to guarantee state aid for those who qualify.

A complete list of sites is available here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.