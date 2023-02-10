Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing

Samuel Byfield
Samuel Byfield(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was sentenced on Thursday to 55 years in prison for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man.

Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the murder of Wayne Bontrager, owner of Bontrager’s Meadowlark Cars, back on Feb. 14, 2022. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.

Following the stabbing, Byfield reportedly got back into the car and proceeded east on County Road 26 before eventually crashing in the area of County Road 33 and County Road 20. He then ran into a nearby wooded area where he was tracked and eventually apprehended by police.

Byfield’s charges were upgraded to murder after Bontrager died from his injuries nearly a month later.

Last month, Byfield pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of murder under a plea deal. At his sentencing on Thursday, Byfield initially asked to withdraw his guilty plea, but the judge did not allow it.

