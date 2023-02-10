Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning

Steve Thalheimer
Steve Thalheimer (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning.

The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.

Thalheimer has held the role since 2019. His last day will be June 30.

The Press Release from Elkhart Community Schools is available in its entirety below:

