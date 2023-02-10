Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors.

The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs.

The center offered independent living and nursing care options.

The closure is expected to be permanent.

