Bittersweet Pet Resort hosts Valentine’s Day-themed party

By Jack Springgate
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day isn’t just for the love birds but also for the dogs!

Pups got to feel all the love during the Valentine’s party, or “pawty,” at the Bittersweet Pet Resort in Niles on Friday.

Now, these dogs have no problem being single for the holiday. As you can clearly see, they got to mingle with their favorite kennel mates and humans alike! These good boys and girls got some updated glamour shots with their favorite sweetheart in front of the Valentine’s-themed photo wall, before indulging in some light refreshments.

They all left with a “doggie” bag to keep those tails wagging after going home to their owners.

“We do a picture for them as well to go home with so it’s a cute little Valentine’s,” explained Madison Hart, the assistant general manager at Bittersweet Pet Resort. “I made special homemade cookies, actually. They’re heart ones, so they’re really cute.”

Madison said her cookies only had three ingredients: oatmeal, peanut butter, and bananas.

There will be no love lost between these canines tomorrow when the pet resort puts on its Super Bowl party for these furry friends!

