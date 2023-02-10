AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka!

The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.

The contract calls for building approximately 20,000 JLTVs and 10,000 trailers for the Army and Marines. AM General won the contract over Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense.

Ironically, in 2015, Oshkosh outbid AM General on a multi-year, multi-billion dollar deal to build the JLTV, which had been built in Mishawaka.

In a statement reacting to the news, U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym said, “Today’s announcement is a huge win for Mishawaka and the greater South Bend-Elkhart region. This contract means more good-paying jobs in Indiana’s second district.”

