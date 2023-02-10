4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck in Louisiana, sheriff says

FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake...
FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, la. (KPLC/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening, authorities said.

The child was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the mail truck was turning around at a residence near the end of the dead-end street, Vincent said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic resumes on US 20 Bypass after emergency crew presence.
1 injured after car crash on US 20 Bypass
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
‘I want to know why’: Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court

Latest News

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer