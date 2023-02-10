3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.

He suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The semi driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an employee for a towing service that was working to recover the semi was struck by another vehicle that was there to help. Police say a 1989 Blue International recovery vehicle was left in neutral and rolled down an embankment, striking the employee before striking the driver’s side tire of the crashed semi.

The employee, a 34-year-old La Paz man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury.

Police say various lanes in the area were closed for over three hours while crews worked to clean up the scene.

