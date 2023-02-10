16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for murder, battery

Police responded to the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue just before 2:45 p.m for a ShotSpotter notification.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a South Bend man and the shooting of a woman.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, A’Quan Irons, 16, of South Bend, was sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Sai’Von Jackson and five years for aggravated battery in the shooting of JaiVon Berry. The sentences will be served consecutively.

In Nov. 2021, police responded to the 2700 block of Elwood Ave. for a shots-fired notification. First responders pronounced Jackson dead on scene and transported Berry to the hospital for gunshot injuries.

Irons pled guilty to the murder of Jackson and the shooting of Berry on Jan. 9, 2023.

