1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following an SUV-semi crash on Thursday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police, authorities responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. on I-94 near MM 38, just two miles west of Exit 40 to Michigan City. A preliminary investigation reveals that a BMW X54 was traveling east when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The BMV then struck the rear of a semi-truck that was parked on the outside shoulder of the road.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

