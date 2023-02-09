South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is in sight for the reconstruction of South Bend’s Seitz Park.

The reopening date for the facility between the East Race and the St. Joseph River is set for Aug. 7.

On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million on three contract extensions that will finish the job. They involve work on the access road to the park, work on parking lots, and work to shore up some structural integrity issues found on a dam abutment.

“A lot of the things that the community was familiar with will be returned back to Seitz Park,” said Aaron Perri, executive director of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts. “The firefighters memorial, the river lights plaza, the concert pavilion. Those types of things will be installed with some new upgrades. But we’re also introducing a restroom building, a vending kiosk, some more decorative plantings, and public art opportunities at the park as well.”

Last year, the University of Notre Dame finished work on a hydro-electric generating facility at the park.

