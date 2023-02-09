South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood to host financial literacy classes

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood is offering financial readiness classes to help residents get smarter with their money.

The neighborhood group is bringing residents a free, 6-week, beginners’ level course to gain money management skills. Topics range from home buying to improving your credit score.

Those interested can stop by the NNN office at 1007 Portage Ave. for an application or email the application to anorthern.nnn@gmail.com by Monday, March 13.

Classes will take place on Mondays, from March 20 to April 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light meals will be served, and students who meet attendance requirements will receive a $75 gift card upon class completion.

The application for the classes is available for download below:

