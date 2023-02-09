LaSalle Park to receive roller skating trail, recreation upgrades

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend spent most of last year eliminating lead contamination from the soil at LaSalle Park.

This year, the remediation is finished, and the focus returns to recreation. $1,300,000 will be spent on park improvements, and by the end of the year, LaSalle is poised to be the first South Bend park with a roller skating trail.

“What we’re looking to do is build upon that effort with a community-driven plan that includes the installation of a new restroom facility, new basketball, pickle ball, tennis courts, new picnic shelter, and some connectivity throughout the park,” explained Aaron Perri, of the South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts. “Inclusive of a roller skating trail. Roller skating is back, the neighborhoods have been asking for some places to do that, so this will be a first in our portfolio, excited to unveil it at LaSalle Park.”

Funding for the park improvements was approved on Thursday by the South Bend Redevelopment Commission.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.