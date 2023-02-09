South Bend seeks resident feedback on speeding concerns in city neighborhoods

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend wants to hear from residents on speeding concerns in their neighborhoods.

The City’s public works department is holding three public meetings to present and gather feedback on its “Neighborhood Traffic Calming Plan.”

The meeting times and locations are enclosed below:

Thursday, February 16 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. | Rum Village Nature Center, 2626 S. Gertrude St.

Tuesday, February 21 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. | Howard Park Event Center, 219 S. Saint Louis St.

Thursday, February 23 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. | Near Northwest Neighborhood Inc. Community Center, 1013 Portage Ave.

Each meeting will cover the same information, beginning with a brief presentation followed by an open house for residents and city staff.

