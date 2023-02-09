South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned.

The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.

Well, Claeys now has a new factory in the Blackthorn Corporate Park, and it’s ready to move in. Claeys wants to sell the old plant and the city took action on Thursday to buy it.

“The price is $550,000 agreed upon between the city and Claeys, that includes the parking lots to the east that are part of the Four Winds complex as well as the current factory they’d be leaving,” said Joe Molnar, of the South Bend Community Investment Department. “The city is hoping for a redevelopment of the site, [as it’s] a prime location next to Four Winds, as well as, you know, adjacent to downtown.”

The Claeys property is somewhat surrounded by land that is owned by the South Bend Housing Authority.

