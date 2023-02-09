South Bend Cubs hosting job fairs for 2023 season

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are looking to add to their championship team!

The team will host two job fairs to fill part-time and seasonal positions for the 2023 season.

  • Feb. 22 (Wednesday) - Mishawaka High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • March 7 (Tuesday) - Aloft Hotel in downtown South Bend from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

However, you can also apply for job openings now by clicking here.

The team says applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. The team says perks of working at Four Winds Field include free game tickets, employee appreciation events, end of season bonuses, and more.

Part-Time Seasonal Stadium positions include:

  • Custodial Services
  • Fun Zone Attendant
  • Hospitality Host (Usher)
  • Mascot
  • Merchandise / Team Store
  • Parking Shuttle Driver
  • Promotions & Social Media (Blue Crew)
  • Ticket – Box Office
  • Ticket – Entry Gates
  • Video Production

Part-Time Seasonal Food & Beverage positions include:

  • Bartender
  • Cashier
  • Cash Room Associate
  • Catering Attendant
  • Cook
  • Suite Server
  • Warehouse Attendant

Opening Night for the South Bend Cubs is April 11. The team will celebrate its 2022 Midwest League Championship with a banner-raising celebration. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

In addition to being the home of the South Bend Cubs, Four Winds Field hosts several community events throughout the year, such as concerts, festivals, private events, and more.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

