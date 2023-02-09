Sleepless in Michiana: How food can help you sleep

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sometimes we just crave that late-night snack, but the food we eat can affect how we sleep.

Our Sleepless in Michiana series continues, with some evening snacks that can actually help you sleep.

Kristin St. Clair, a dietician for Martin Super Markets, said a bedtime snack can be as easy as toast with peanut butter and bananas or avocado with pumpkin seeds. Both toasts have magnesium, which can help you relax.

Yogurt can help with sleep quality and relaxation.

But when it comes to the timing of the evening snacks, St. Clair recommends eating an hour or two before bed, but not after that.

“If we have too much in our stomach, it might come back up and no one wants to go to sleep with heartburn,” she said.

Tart cherry juice is a natural source of melatonin, which can help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Non-caffeinated tea, like Chamomile, can also help with relaxation right before bed.

St. Clair also said studies show there is a link between the Mediterranean diet and healthy sleep.

