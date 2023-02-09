Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933
Torn-down rail equipment lies next to the vehicles of investigators.
Driver suffers minor injuries in car-train crash in Osceola
Portage Manor to close
Crews extinguish early morning fire at apartment in Clay Township

Latest News

Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
‘I want to know why’: Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court
City leaders hosting workshops to discuss South Bend’s 2045 plan
City leaders hosting workshops to discuss South Bend’s 2045 plan
Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback.
Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback
Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court.
Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court