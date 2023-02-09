SBFD announces passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown

The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired firefighter Mike Brown.
The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired firefighter Mike Brown.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the loss of a first responder.

The SBFD announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown on Thursday. Mike retired back in early January, and was later diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later.

The department is offering its prayers to the Brown family and all who got the opportunity to know him.

South Bend Rep. Maureen Bauer’s firefighter safety bill is currently up for a vote on the House floor, which would blood test firefighters for deadly PFAS levels, which are a leading cause of cancer in firefighters.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933
Torn-down rail equipment lies next to the vehicles of investigators.
Driver suffers minor injuries in car-train crash in Osceola
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winds stay strong through midnight
Portage Manor to close

Latest News

Medical Moment: Folic acid supplements impact suicide risk, study says.
Medical Moment: Folic acid supplements impact suicide risk, study says
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend
City discusses remediation work for LaSalle Park
LaSalle Park to receive roller skating trail, recreation upgrades
Indiana bill would allocate funds from SROs to train teachers to use firearms.
Indiana bill would allocate funds used for SROs to train teachers to use firearms
LaSalle Park receives $1.3M for recreation improvements.
LaSalle Park receives $1.3M for recreation improvements