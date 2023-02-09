SBFD announces passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the loss of a first responder.

The SBFD announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown on Thursday. Mike retired back in early January, and was later diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later.

The department is offering its prayers to the Brown family and all who got the opportunity to know him.

It is with heavy hearts that the South Bend Fire Department has lost Firefighter Mike Brown. He recently retired on January 7, 2023 and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25th. Our prayers go out to his own family and all that have had the opportunity to know Mike. pic.twitter.com/hP0RZwtWL7 — SBFD (@SouthBendFire) February 9, 2023

South Bend Rep. Maureen Bauer’s firefighter safety bill is currently up for a vote on the House floor, which would blood test firefighters for deadly PFAS levels, which are a leading cause of cancer in firefighters.

In committee testimony for HB 1219, South Bend Firefighters Local 362 Vice President Eric Griffin shared the story of recent retiree Mike Brown, who only two weeks after retirement, was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. https://t.co/oiX0IFMGxK — Rep. Maureen Bauer (@Maureen4Indiana) February 9, 2023

