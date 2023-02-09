ND students participate in Siegfried Hall’s 17th annual ‘Day of Man Fundraiser’

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Siegfried Hall’s 17th annual “Day of Man Fundraiser” happened on Wednesday!

Notre Dame students wore shorts, t-shirts, and sandals around campus in solidarity with the homeless in our community. Every dollar raised will go to Center for the Homeless.

“We are very fortunate to have the lives we do,” said Sean Donohue, a student. “But just outside our campus a lot of people are struggling with homelessness so we want to bring that back into perspective for other people and try to get excited, try to convey the sentimental, yet excited message we have.”

Last year, Siegfried Hall raised more than $30,000 and they are hoping to break the record this year.

