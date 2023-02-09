Michigan’s 2024 budget proposal highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed her top spending priorities for 2024 on Wednesday in a presentation to state lawmakers.

The $79 billion budget proposal comes along with expectations of a record-high surplus projected to be more than $9 million.

Educating Michiganders is something the governor is pledging a huge chunk of this budget toward, and the benefits span from preschoolers to full-grown adults.

The 2024 budget proposal includes more money per pupil than ever before. Some districts could get up to $9,605 per student which is 5% more than the 2023 budget.

The proposal is also asking for more than $250 million so Whitmer can follow through on her promise to make Pre-K free for all 4-year-olds in the state by the end of her second term.

She’s looking to bolster early-childhood education by investing $50 million to train and recruit teachers in those classrooms.

Education dollars will also be spent to help those already in the workforce. Whitmer is asking for $140 million to lower the age requirement from 25 to 21 years old for Michigan Reconnect, which provides tuition-free associates degrees and skills training to those impacted by the pandemic.

Whitmer says these investments in educating Michiganders are one reason more people will choose to move and stay in the state.

“There are a lot of different aspects at play here, whether it’s our incredible investment in K-12 where young families are really paying attention to what does an education look like for my child or prospective family that I’m thinking about creating, to what opportunities are there for me,” she said.

The 2024 budget proposal has some interesting items that support both the environment and businesses by rewarding companies that are advancing clean energy practices.

This includes $200 million in tax credits for the next ten years to encourage businesses to make the switch to cleaner energy sources.

The governor proposed another 10-year investment in something we’re all too familiar with—$226 million to replace lead service lines across the state.

An increase in demand for our state parks got attention with $8 million being set aside to hire more park rangers, and $2 million to create more opportunities for disadvantaged communities to come out and see the parks.

Whitmer proposed a way to combine education and the environment with a $4 million investment in Nature Awaits, a new program that will fund free field trips to Michigan State Parks for every 4th grader across the state.

Whitmer highlighted some of her top environment and infrastructure goals with this budget.

“To replace 40,000 lead service lines, to install hundreds of electric vehicle chargers, to help families and small businesses switch to clean energy, to improve state parks and to grow our $10 billion outdoor recreation industry,” she said.

Details in this proposal show the state making a commitment to rewarding those in the community who reflect what Whitmer wants for Michigan, which can be as simple as working while also raising kids.

You’ll see that in her proposal to boost the Working Families Tax Credit which can bring savings to roughly 700,000 families of up to $3,200 dollars a year.

She’s also asking to roll back Michigan’s retirement tax. That could save nearly half a million households $1,000 per year, which can go a long way for those on fixed incomes.

A big goal for Whitmer is to boost early childhood education in the state. That’s why she included tax credits of up to $3,000 for preschool teachers and childcare professionals in her budget proposal.

In an effort to promote sustainability on the roads, she pitched an electric vehicles sales tax cut that could save drivers up to $2,400 if they purchase an electric car.

“We have the skills and the ability to build the finest solutions in mobility and to address climate change right here in Michigan. We also know that we need to level the financial barriers so people can participate in this transition. You save money in the long run, but sometimes the price up front can be prohibitive so that’s why in this budget, we are proposing a tax break for people who are buying an electric vehicle,” Whitmer said.

