Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is seeking public input for their “Water Tower Park Renovation Project.”
The department will host a public forum on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. Funding is provided by a $250,000 community development block grant and a $250,000 federally funded land Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
For more information on the session, call the department at 219-873-1506.
