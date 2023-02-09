Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is seeking public input for their “Water Tower Park Renovation Project.”

The department will host a public forum on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. Funding is provided by a $250,000 community development block grant and a $250,000 federally funded land Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.

For more information on the session, call the department at 219-873-1506.

