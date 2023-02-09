Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is seeking public input for their “Water Tower Park Renovation Project.”

The department will host a public forum on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. Funding is provided by a $250,000 community development block grant and a $250,000 federally funded land Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.

For more information on the session, call the department at 219-873-1506.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Torn-down rail equipment lies next to the vehicles of investigators.
Driver suffers minor injuries in car-train crash in Osceola
Portage Manor to close
2 arrested in 1975 cold case death investigation of North Webster teen
A crash investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6,...
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35

Latest News

Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
‘I want to know why’: Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court
City leaders hosting workshops to discuss South Bend’s 2045 plan
City leaders hosting workshops to discuss South Bend’s 2045 plan
Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court.
Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court
Former Georgia President gives lecture at Notre Dame.
Former Georgia President gives lecture at Notre Dame